Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Kim Pelletier named CEO of WFDB’s Get Diamonds
Since launching in March, Get Diamonds has become the largest diamond trading platform in the world, with 1.3 mn stones listed. Its 5.8 bn dollars total value of listings demonstrates the desire of the industry for an alternative trading platform that brings added value to industry members.
Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB said, “We sought a strong leader from within the industry for Get Diamonds, for this extraordinary enterprise to reach its full potential. Kim Pelletier is the most qualified person to take on this position. As former Sales & Marketing VP for Polygon, Kim not only has the experience involved in managing and growing B2B diamond platforms, she’s done so successfully in a challenging marketplace.”
Kim Pelletier, former president of IGC Jewelry & Diamonds says,
“I am both thrilled and humbled, to be offered this exciting new challenge. A B2B diamond trading platform created by and for the members it serves is an idea whose time has come. Finding new ways to deliver strong business value to diamond companies and retail jewelers at Polygon was one of the most fulfilling challenges I’ve ever had. This will reprise that role, but now with a truly global reach, and with the full backing of the WFDB itself.”
