Kim Pelletier named CEO of WFDB’s Get Diamonds

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has appointed industry veteran Kim E. Pelletier to serve as CEO of the recently formed Get Diamonds B2B diamond trading platform.Since launching in March, Get Diamonds has become the largest diamond trading platform in the world, with 1.3 mn stones listed. Its 5.8 bn dollars total value of listings demonstrates the desire of the industry for an alternative trading platform that brings added value to industry members.Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB said, “We sought a strong leader from within the industry for Get Diamonds, for this extraordinary enterprise to reach its full potential. Kim Pelletier is the most qualified person to take on this position. As former Sales & Marketing VP for Polygon, Kim not only has the experience involved in managing and growing B2B diamond platforms, she’s done so successfully in a challenging marketplace.”Kim Pelletier, former president of IGC Jewelry & Diamonds says,“I am both thrilled and humbled, to be offered this exciting new challenge. A B2B diamond trading platform created by and for the members it serves is an idea whose time has come. Finding new ways to deliver strong business value to diamond companies and retail jewelers at Polygon was one of the most fulfilling challenges I’ve ever had. This will reprise that role, but now with a truly global reach, and with the full backing of the WFDB itself.”