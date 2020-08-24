Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Can middle-income earners stimulate demand for diamond jewellery?
“One of the things I am watching to see is if with the lower prices now we can see the rejuvenation of demand for diamond jewellery from people with less income than others,” CPM Group founder and managing director, Jeffrey Christian recently told a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds.
“…I think [this demand] will be critical to have a more sustainable diamond price.”
His comments came after a participant had asked whether price inflation will result in the long-term deficit in the market appetite.
Christian said he was not concerned by overall price inflation.
“We have seen this enormous money supply, but I think price deflation is a bigger long term risk for the world for a variety of long term economic reason that I won’t bore you with,” he said.
“So I am not quite sure that we will see price inflation. I think the value of diamonds will reflect more of supply and demand for diamonds.”
Meanwhile, Pat Dambe, De Beers vice president of corporate affairs and government relations said no one at this stage knows what the impact of the pandemic will be on rough supply.
“It is impossible to predict what will happen to prices,” she said.
“However,…the medium to long term outlook of natural diamonds remains very positive. Demand fundamentals remain favourable.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished