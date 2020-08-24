Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Yesterday
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Diamcor delays annual, interim filings due to Covid-19 pandemic
The company said due to the novel coronavirus pandemic it has determined to follow the British Columbia Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 and similar exemptions provided by the Alberta Securities Commission, which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete the Annual Filings.
The Blanket order allows for temporary exemption from certain corporate finance requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2 to August 31.
Diamcor said it continues to work with its auditors and expects to file the annual filings by September 14, 2020 and the Interim Filings prior to the extended 45-day deadline of October 13, 2020.
“As required by the Blanket Order, the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout…,” it said.
“The company confirms that, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments…”
Meanwhile, Diamcor said it has engaged in ongoing discussions with the lenders who participated in the term loan financing announced on August 26, 2019 with a view to extending and amending the terms of the term loans that matured on August 26, 2020.
Diamcor said late July that it completed a tender and sale of 2,427 carats from its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa, generating gross revenues of $271,263.
The company recorded an average price of $111.87 per carat for the period.
Diamcor also said at the time that it is continuing with efforts to implement short-term operational changes and cost reduction efforts at Krone-Endora since the lockdown directive associated with the COVID-19 virus was imposed on March 23.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished