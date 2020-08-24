Diamcor delays annual, interim filings due to Covid-19 pandemic

Diamcor Mining will delay the release of its audited financial statements for year ended March 31, 2020 and interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The company said due to the novel coronavirus pandemic it has determined to follow the British Columbia Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 and similar exemptions provided by the Alberta Securities Commission, which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete the Annual Filings.

The Blanket order allows for temporary exemption from certain corporate finance requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2 to August 31.

Diamcor said it continues to work with its auditors and expects to file the annual filings by September 14, 2020 and the Interim Filings prior to the extended 45-day deadline of October 13, 2020.

“As required by the Blanket Order, the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout…,” it said.

“The company confirms that, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments…”

Meanwhile, Diamcor said it has engaged in ongoing discussions with the lenders who participated in the term loan financing announced on August 26, 2019 with a view to extending and amending the terms of the term loans that matured on August 26, 2020.

Diamcor said late July that it completed a tender and sale of 2,427 carats from its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa, generating gross revenues of $271,263.

The company recorded an average price of $111.87 per carat for the period.

Diamcor also said at the time that it is continuing with efforts to implement short-term operational changes and cost reduction efforts at Krone-Endora since the lockdown directive associated with the COVID-19 virus was imposed on March 23.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



