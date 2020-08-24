Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Today
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
No offers yet for Petra’s Williamson Diamond Mine
The diamond miner was quoted by The Citizen as saying that it will engage its stakeholders, who include the government, when it gets an offer for its 75% stake in the Mwadui-located mine.
The Tanzanian government had allegedly stopped the company’s plans to sell the Williamson Diamond Mine as it had made the announcement without consulting it despite being a 25% shareholder.
It also annulled Petra’s decision to send home employees due to weak business performance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Petra, which also has operations in South Africa, put itself up for sale or parts of the business and assets of the group in June this year.
This follows a strategic review, which seeks to find ways to repay the group’s $650 million debt.
The company said that a formal sale process will require interested parties to enter into a confidentiality agreement with the company on terms satisfactory to the board of Petra and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other interested parties.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished