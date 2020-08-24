Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Lucapa recovers two diamonds from ongoing kimberlite exploration
The largest stone recovered was a 1.08 carat diamond, while the second one was a 0.25 carat Type IIa diamond.
“This result evidences that we are in a diamondiferous kimberlite province and continues to support our view that a source of the exceptional diamonds being recovered in our alluvial mining program, lies within the Cacuilo catchment,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“We will work through as many of the priority kimberlites and targets as possible in the Canguige catchment area and greater Cacuilo valley this dry season.” The kimberlite exploration programme is designed to discover the primary hard-rock source(s) of the exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined in the greater Cacuilo valley.
The company has since treated kimberlite bulk samples from L071, which is located in the Canguige catchment area.
Lucapa said the excavation and extraction of bulk samples from the remaining priority kimberlites and testing of anomalies of interest will continue within the Canguige catchment area.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished