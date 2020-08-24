Lucapa recovers two diamonds from ongoing kimberlite exploration

Today

Lucapa Diamond has recovered two diamonds for a total weight of 1.33 carats from the ongoing kimberlite exploration at the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

The largest stone recovered was a 1.08 carat diamond, while the second one was a 0.25 carat Type IIa diamond.

“This result evidences that we are in a diamondiferous kimberlite province and continues to support our view that a source of the exceptional diamonds being recovered in our alluvial mining program, lies within the Cacuilo catchment,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“We will work through as many of the priority kimberlites and targets as possible in the Canguige catchment area and greater Cacuilo valley this dry season.” The kimberlite exploration programme is designed to discover the primary hard-rock source(s) of the exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined in the greater Cacuilo valley.

The company has since treated kimberlite bulk samples from L071, which is located in the Canguige catchment area.

Lucapa said the excavation and extraction of bulk samples from the remaining priority kimberlites and testing of anomalies of interest will continue within the Canguige catchment area.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



