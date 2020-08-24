Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Tiffany reports improvement in sales trajectory and profitability in Q2
In the first half, worldwide net sales declined 37% from the prior year to $1.3 billion and comparable sales declined 34%. Net loss was $33 million as compared to net earnings of $262 million in the prior year, and net loss per share was $0.27 versus net earnings per diluted share of $2.15 in the prior year.
In the second quarter, worldwide net sales declined 29% from the prior year to $747 million and comparable sales declined 24% from the prior year. Net earnings of $32 million were 77% lower than the prior year’s $136 million, and net earnings per diluted share were $0.26 versus $1.12 in the prior year.
Alessandro Bogliolo, Chief Executive Officer says, “We were excited to see that the encouraging trends we cited for the first quarter, namely, increased sales in Mainland China and global e-commerce, accelerated during the second quarter and propelled our return to quarterly profitability. Retail sales in Mainland China began to rebound in April and continued to accelerate in May, during which retail sales increased by approximately 90% as compared to the same period in the prior year.
On the new products front, the Tiffany T1 line, our newest gold and gold with diamonds jewellery collection, continued to do very well in the second quarter both in Mainland China and globally. I firmly believe that Tiffany’s best days remain in front of us because of the team’s demonstrated agility in response to unforeseen hurdles and our stated strategies, which continue to prove sound. Our second quarter results and August trends to date, in light of these challenging times, confirm the power and resilience of this venerable Brand.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished