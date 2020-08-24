Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
De Beers mindful of consumer demand for ethical, transparent diamond mining
Group vice president of corporate affairs and government relations, Pat Dambe told a webinar last week that the journey of the diamond from mine to finger is crucial for a consumer in terms of transparency and provenance.
“I really like to get into the idea of what provenance means because I think it means different things to different people,” she said.
“From our perspective it’s about the “how”, the “what” and the “who”. The “how” in terms of the practices, which is really about our values, how we practice our responsible sourcing. But the “what” is so important in terms of authenticity…
“The “whom” is definitely the consumer, our stakeholders and the community so I think that this guarantee a sense of value creation and liquidity on that process and also guarantees our process in terms of upholding of ethical practices and the SDGs as we know them.”
GemFair, a pilot project by De Beers was developed to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds in Africa.
The technology will in future be integrated with Tracr™, the industry blockchain solution led by De Beers, to prove the provenance and ethical sourcing of a diamond.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished