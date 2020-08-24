De Beers mindful of consumer demand for ethical, transparent diamond mining

Consumers, including diamond jewellery buyers, are now conscious about what they buy and the brands they associate themselves with in terms of sustainable and ethical purchases, according to De Beers.

Group vice president of corporate affairs and government relations, Pat Dambe told a webinar last week that the journey of the diamond from mine to finger is crucial for a consumer in terms of transparency and provenance.

“I really like to get into the idea of what provenance means because I think it means different things to different people,” she said.

“From our perspective it’s about the “how”, the “what” and the “who”. The “how” in terms of the practices, which is really about our values, how we practice our responsible sourcing. But the “what” is so important in terms of authenticity…

“The “whom” is definitely the consumer, our stakeholders and the community so I think that this guarantee a sense of value creation and liquidity on that process and also guarantees our process in terms of upholding of ethical practices and the SDGs as we know them.”

GemFair, a pilot project by De Beers was developed to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds in Africa.

The technology will in future be integrated with Tracr™, the industry blockchain solution led by De Beers, to prove the provenance and ethical sourcing of a diamond.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



