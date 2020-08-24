Angolan police go after illegal diamond miners in Lunda Sul

Angolan police have seized several equipment used in illegal diamond mining in the eastern Lunda Sul province, according to local media.

Angolan state-owned news agency, Angop quoted the local deputy coordinator of Operation Transparency, Commissioner Mário Queiroz as saying that they detained 41 illegal diamond miners in the Samusseleca, Saurimo municipality.

Angola reported last month that it seized 462 diamonds in May and June in Lunda-Norte Province.

Of the diamonds seized, 200 (46, 8 carats) were valued at $9 million, while the value of the other 262 stones was yet to be established.

Operation transparency was launched in December 2018 to combat illegal diamond mining, illegal immigration, administrative infractions, among other things.

More than 6500 diamonds were seized in 2019 under the operation.

At least 19 vehicles and $275,000 were also confiscated while 147,379 foreign citizens were deported for illegal immigration.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



