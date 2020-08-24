GIA, JD.com and Everledger enhance digital experience for consumers

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is working with JD.com, China’s largest online and offline retailer, and Everledger, an independent technology company, to implement a blockchain collaboration that will increase trust and transparency and enhance the digital ecommerce experience for consumers by securely and digitally providing GIA’s industry-leading diamond grading reports.

Pritesh Patel, GIA’s Chief Operating Officer says, “Everything GIA does – our research, education and of course grading millions of diamonds each year in our laboratories around the world – has the singular mission of protecting consumers. The innovative and transformational integration of Everledger’s blockchain expertise and JD.com’s impressive reach and consumer relationships with GIA’s industry-leading diamond expertise and universally-accepted grading reports is a major step forward for consumer confidence.”

This collaboration will help increase trust and transparency in diamond provenance and further confidence in online diamond purchases. The Everledger platform syncs GIA diamond grading information to the JD Blockchain Anti-counterfeiting and Tracing Platform, and provides customers with independently verified diamond certificates and origin information through the JD.com app, as well as on JD.com’s mobile and desktop websites.



