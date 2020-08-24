Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
ALROSA sells over 1,700 carats of diamonds at a digital auction held in August
During the auction, the company used the digital twin technology, which provided would-be buyers with complete data on diamonds thus helping the company's clients to make decisions on purchasing the offered stones allowing them to analyze and evaluate in detail the digital copies of diamonds in 173 lots with a total weight of 2300 carats. According to ALROSA, 26 bidders from Belgium, Israel, India, the UAE and the Russian Federation became the winners of the auction.
“The results of the digital auction show that the market participants have adapted to work in a new reality. During the August auction of special-size rough diamonds, we sold more than ¾ of the auctioned lots by units as well as by weight. This result is a good evidence of the recovery of the demand for the high quality rough; and demonstrates that this new sales channel, which perfectly complements traditional ones, is gradually accepted by the market,” said ALROSA Deputy CEO Yevgeny Agureev in this regard.