ALROSA sells over 1,700 carats of diamonds at a digital auction held in August

At a digital auction, which was held by ALROSA from 4 to 20 August, the miner sold 132 lots of large diamonds (over 10.8 carats) totally weighing over 1,700 carats. In a press release distributed by the company, the amount of revenue was not disclosed.

During the auction, the company used the digital twin technology, which provided would-be buyers with complete data on diamonds thus helping the company's clients to make decisions on purchasing the offered stones allowing them to analyze and evaluate in detail the digital copies of diamonds in 173 lots with a total weight of 2300 carats. According to ALROSA, 26 bidders from Belgium, Israel, India, the UAE and the Russian Federation became the winners of the auction.

“The results of the digital auction show that the market participants have adapted to work in a new reality. During the August auction of special-size rough diamonds, we sold more than ¾ of the auctioned lots by units as well as by weight. This result is a good evidence of the recovery of the demand for the high quality rough; and demonstrates that this new sales channel, which perfectly complements traditional ones, is gradually accepted by the market,” said ALROSA Deputy CEO Yevgeny Agureev in this regard.



