Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
RioZim’s Murowa Diamonds sees demand picking up
The global travel restrictions to curb the spreading of the coronavirus has further weakened demand and prices of diamonds.
“It has in fact picked up with a vengeance in some parts of the world,” RioZim spokesperson Wilson Gwatiringa was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
“As a result, we expect an imminent bounce back in the demand for rough diamonds.”
He said they had been stockpiling production from Murowa Diamonds since the beginning of the pandemic.
RioZim had also suspended growth projects although RioZim was now considering a two-phase expansion to boost diamond output.
Gwatiringa said the first phase would extend the life of the Murowa mine by four years from the current 14 months at a cost of $52 million.
The second $400 million phase, which was under consideration, would see the construction of Zimbabwe’s largest underground diamond mine.
This, he said, would increase production to 2.5 million carats, while the life of the operation would also be extended by at least another 10 years.
Murowa recorded a 7% drop in production to 685 000 carats in 2019 from 740 244 carats produced in the comparative period in 2018.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished