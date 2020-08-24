Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
India’s Finance Ministry constitutes a special group to resolve gems and jewellery sector issues
The Meeting was attended by Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Finance Minister; Sandeep Bhatnagar, Member Customs; Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC were present at the meeting.
Expressing gratitude to the Finance Minister for the review meeting, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We are thankful to Hon’ble Finance Minister for the special group formation under Member customs. This would help address the sectoral concerns and resolve trade-related bottlenecks. It’s an important step towards attaining ease of doing business.”
The various issues represented by GJPEC during the last meeting included direct sale of rough in the SNZ, Mumbai by miners; reduction of polished import duty from 7.5% to 2.5%; clarification on online equalisation levy for B2B international diamond auctions; and other problems.
With regards to direct sale of rough in the Special Notified Zone in Mumbai by miners, the officials informed that the issue is under examination and in the upcoming budget, there will be some provision in the Finance Act.
