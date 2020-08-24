Boyet Diamond accelerates Asia-Pacific expansion to occupy Chinese market

Boyet Diamond, involved in raw ore mining, cutting, import and export to sales, is listed on the Shanghai Diamond Exchange and has received an AAA credit rating in China. The company is now accelerating its Asia-Pacific expansion to occupy the Chinese market, according to a press release from the company.

According to Boyet Diamond, it has shattered the diamond industry's traditional monopoly marketing model, significantly reducing the exploitation of profits at all levels of the supply chain, and sharing these profits with all customers.

Boyet has gained consumers' confidence by creating a profit of 120% to 150% higher than its competitors, making ‘Boyet Jewelry’ emerge among many high-end jewelry brands.

Affected by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Boyet Diamond has accelerated its move into the Asia Pacific region by integrating all the Group's resources within China to establish a jewellery processing factory in Guangzhou.

The company has also brought together a team of top jewellery artisans from around the Asia Pacific to provide direct services to customers in the region. A high-end flagship store will be opened at the Peninsular Hotel Group. This diversified and innovative model has helped Boyet accelerate its capture of the Asia Pacific diamond market.

Issac Othniel, Chief Executive Officer of Boyet Diamond says: "In addition to the advantages of our complete industrial chain, Boyet Diamond has established further powerful competitive protection with its clear-focused, effective new business model."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





