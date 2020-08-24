Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Boyet Diamond accelerates Asia-Pacific expansion to occupy Chinese market
According to Boyet Diamond, it has shattered the diamond industry's traditional monopoly marketing model, significantly reducing the exploitation of profits at all levels of the supply chain, and sharing these profits with all customers.
Boyet has gained consumers' confidence by creating a profit of 120% to 150% higher than its competitors, making ‘Boyet Jewelry’ emerge among many high-end jewelry brands.
Affected by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Boyet Diamond has accelerated its move into the Asia Pacific region by integrating all the Group's resources within China to establish a jewellery processing factory in Guangzhou.
The company has also brought together a team of top jewellery artisans from around the Asia Pacific to provide direct services to customers in the region. A high-end flagship store will be opened at the Peninsular Hotel Group. This diversified and innovative model has helped Boyet accelerate its capture of the Asia Pacific diamond market.
Issac Othniel, Chief Executive Officer of Boyet Diamond says: "In addition to the advantages of our complete industrial chain, Boyet Diamond has established further powerful competitive protection with its clear-focused, effective new business model."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished