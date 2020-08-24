Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Sarine significantly expands domain of its provenance traceability solution
The offered solution provides global retailers, including high-end luxury brands, end to end traceability from the mine to the consumer, in order to verify and document the sustainable supply chain throughout the process from rough to polish. It enables tracking diamonds originating from ALROSA however traded and polished by multiple midstream entities. At the end of the tracking process, a Sarine Diamond Journey™ report is issued.
The provenance implementation tracks the diamond from its rough source, including provision of the specific country of origin, through its multiple manufacturing stages to the final polished diamond. The tracking commences with a scan of the rough diamond at its source on Sarine's platforms, thus creating a rough diamond ‘Birth Certificate’. Subsequently, Sarine's various industry-standard systems used throughout the midstream collect actual verifiable real-time data pertaining to the scanning, planning and polishing phases, culminating with imagery and data pertaining to the final polished stone.
The Sarine solution differs from all other solutions currently proposed in that it is easily implementable and scalable, with minimal disruption to the normal work flow, cost or incurred overhead.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are delighted to expand our cooperation in this initiative to an additional leading diamond producer and are excited about the potential of this venture. We are confident that the synergy created by the cooperation between diamond producers and Sarine’s scalable technology and infrastructure will expedite the adoption of traceable and sustainably sourced diamonds, to the many interested retailers seeking a solution for their own internal control needs as well as for ever-more demanding consumers.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished