Sarine significantly expands domain of its provenance traceability solution

Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, measurement, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, said it was expanding its comprehensive diamond traceability solution to diamonds sourced from ALROSA, the world’s largest miner of rough diamonds by carats.

The offered solution provides global retailers, including high-end luxury brands, end to end traceability from the mine to the consumer, in order to verify and document the sustainable supply chain throughout the process from rough to polish. It enables tracking diamonds originating from ALROSA however traded and polished by multiple midstream entities. At the end of the tracking process, a Sarine Diamond Journey™ report is issued.

The provenance implementation tracks the diamond from its rough source, including provision of the specific country of origin, through its multiple manufacturing stages to the final polished diamond. The tracking commences with a scan of the rough diamond at its source on Sarine's platforms, thus creating a rough diamond ‘Birth Certificate’. Subsequently, Sarine's various industry-standard systems used throughout the midstream collect actual verifiable real-time data pertaining to the scanning, planning and polishing phases, culminating with imagery and data pertaining to the final polished stone.

The Sarine solution differs from all other solutions currently proposed in that it is easily implementable and scalable, with minimal disruption to the normal work flow, cost or incurred overhead.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are delighted to expand our cooperation in this initiative to an additional leading diamond producer and are excited about the potential of this venture. We are confident that the synergy created by the cooperation between diamond producers and Sarine’s scalable technology and infrastructure will expedite the adoption of traceable and sustainably sourced diamonds, to the many interested retailers seeking a solution for their own internal control needs as well as for ever-more demanding consumers.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





