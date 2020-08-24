De Beers Jewellers names new CEO

De Beers has appointed Céline Assimon, a luxury industry veteran, as the new chief executive of De Beers Jewellers.

She takes over from François Delage who will step down as chief executive at the end of September after a decade at the helm of De Beers Jewellers.

Assimon will join the business on 1 September to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

“I’m really looking forward to Céline joining the business and leading it into its next phase of growth,” said De Beers Jewellers chairperson Stephen Lussier.

“As consumers increasingly seek out high quality and distinctive jewellery from leading luxury brands there is a great opportunity ahead, and Céline’s creative vision and outstanding expertise make her the ideal choice to help us capture it.”

Assimon said De Beers Jewellers holds tremendous potential as a trusted and creative high-end Maison.

“Together with the De Beers Jewellers team, I look forward to telling the story of our beautiful Maison and enchanting clients with our amazing creations,” she said.

Assimon has a strong track record as a creative and inspirational leader with extensive global experience across marketing, sales and merchandising in the high-end jewellery and luxury sector.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



