Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
De Beers Jewellers names new CEO
She takes over from François Delage who will step down as chief executive at the end of September after a decade at the helm of De Beers Jewellers.
Assimon will join the business on 1 September to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.
“I’m really looking forward to Céline joining the business and leading it into its next phase of growth,” said De Beers Jewellers chairperson Stephen Lussier.
“As consumers increasingly seek out high quality and distinctive jewellery from leading luxury brands there is a great opportunity ahead, and Céline’s creative vision and outstanding expertise make her the ideal choice to help us capture it.”
Assimon said De Beers Jewellers holds tremendous potential as a trusted and creative high-end Maison.
“Together with the De Beers Jewellers team, I look forward to telling the story of our beautiful Maison and enchanting clients with our amazing creations,” she said.
Assimon has a strong track record as a creative and inspirational leader with extensive global experience across marketing, sales and merchandising in the high-end jewellery and luxury sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished