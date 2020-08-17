GJEPC along with the WGC felicitates the true ‘KOHINOORS’ of India

Today

The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India in association with the World Gold Council (WGC) recently felicitated the real heroes of the Indian G&J industry for their exemplary contribution towards society during COVID-19.

The event via a Virtual Musical Extravaganza was organized to celebrate India’s Independence Day, where the spirit and undying attitude of the industry were celebrated. Shri. Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat who witnessed the event, appreciated the good work done by the industry during COVID-19 crisis. Singer Anuradha Paudwal and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

Speaking at the Event, Colin Shah, Chairman-GJEPC said: We are privileged to have Shri. Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat addressing at Kohinoors of India, and we thank you, Sir. The GJEPC is also gratitude to each of the awardees for their contribution to the Industry. We are here to felicitate the ex-chairmen, individuals, industry players who have contributed to the industry despite the current situation. I would like to thank and congratulate individuals and companies from our industry for their exemplary humanitarian activities during the COVID-19 crisis. I also thank Ms Anuradha Paudwal for her wonderful performance. Thank you all for joining us at the Kohinoors of India, he added. Somasundaram PR, Managing Director-WGC said, “As the industry emerges from this crisis, let us become the hallmark of trust and transparency and put our efforts to develop a mark in the global gold market by becoming the jeweller to the world.”

Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “Commendable work has been carried out by our trade members over the last five months. These are the true heroes of our industry. I am confident that together we shall emerge out of this crisis successfully soon.” GJPEC felicitated Ex Chairmen Pramod Agrawal, Praveenshankar Pandya and Vipul Shah for their commendable work for the industry during their tenure. Many individuals, companies, trade organizations from across India were also facilitated during the event.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



