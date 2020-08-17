Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
Yesterday
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
GJEPC along with the WGC felicitates the true ‘KOHINOORS’ of India
The event via a Virtual Musical Extravaganza was organized to celebrate India’s Independence Day, where the spirit and undying attitude of the industry were celebrated. Shri. Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat who witnessed the event, appreciated the good work done by the industry during COVID-19 crisis. Singer Anuradha Paudwal and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.
Speaking at the Event, Colin Shah, Chairman-GJEPC said: We are privileged to have Shri. Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat addressing at Kohinoors of India, and we thank you, Sir. The GJEPC is also gratitude to each of the awardees for their contribution to the Industry. We are here to felicitate the ex-chairmen, individuals, industry players who have contributed to the industry despite the current situation. I would like to thank and congratulate individuals and companies from our industry for their exemplary humanitarian activities during the COVID-19 crisis. I also thank Ms Anuradha Paudwal for her wonderful performance. Thank you all for joining us at the Kohinoors of India, he added. Somasundaram PR, Managing Director-WGC said, “As the industry emerges from this crisis, let us become the hallmark of trust and transparency and put our efforts to develop a mark in the global gold market by becoming the jeweller to the world.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “Commendable work has been carried out by our trade members over the last five months. These are the true heroes of our industry. I am confident that together we shall emerge out of this crisis successfully soon.” GJPEC felicitated Ex Chairmen Pramod Agrawal, Praveenshankar Pandya and Vipul Shah for their commendable work for the industry during their tenure. Many individuals, companies, trade organizations from across India were also facilitated during the event.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished