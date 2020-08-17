Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
Yesterday
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Seng Jewelers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
In the bankruptcy filing, Seng Jewelers said it has liabilities between $500,000 and $1 mn and has assets between $1 mn and $10 mn.
Downtown businesses have been struggling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Seng's ongoing financial struggles stem from lawsuits filed in 2019.
The high-end jeweller retailer, owned by father-and-son duo Lee and Scott Davis, was placed under an injunction for more than six months last year due to years of back taxes owed to the state of Kentucky.
Additionally, there are three pending lawsuits against the business, accusing the owners of not returning and not compensating clients for specific jewellery pieces.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished