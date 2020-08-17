Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
Yesterday
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Petra to charge additional levy to Indian-based clients
This, it said in a memo to its clients, was necessitated by a recent decision by the Indian government to introduce a new 2% equalisation levy.
The levy applies to all oversees online transactions made by Indian residents.
“Petra has taken the stance to implement the 2.041% levy with immediate effect and this additional levy will be raised on all relevant sales transactions invoiced to Indian customers…,” said company chief financial officer Jacques Breytenbach.
Petra said it will keep the money levied separately due to uncertainty that still exists on the equalisation levy.
However, the company will make a refund to the rough buyers if it turns out that the levies are not payable to the Indian government.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished