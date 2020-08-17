Petra to charge additional levy to Indian-based clients

Petra Diamonds has decided to charge an additional 2.041% levy on all online rough diamonds purchases by its Indian-based customers.

This, it said in a memo to its clients, was necessitated by a recent decision by the Indian government to introduce a new 2% equalisation levy.

The levy applies to all oversees online transactions made by Indian residents.

“Petra has taken the stance to implement the 2.041% levy with immediate effect and this additional levy will be raised on all relevant sales transactions invoiced to Indian customers…,” said company chief financial officer Jacques Breytenbach.

Petra said it will keep the money levied separately due to uncertainty that still exists on the equalisation levy.

However, the company will make a refund to the rough buyers if it turns out that the levies are not payable to the Indian government.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



