Namibia diamond mining to recover in 2021 – central bank

Namibia’s diamond mining sector is projected to register a “solid” recovery in 2021, according to the country’s central bank.

The Bank of Namibia said the diamond mining sector is forecasted to record growth rates of 5.4% and 14.1% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The central bank said the sector is now expected to record a decline of 24.6% in real terms during 2020.

The Bank of Namibia had last April said that the diamond mining sector is forecasted to decline by 14.9% in real terms during 2020, a downward revision from a growth of 5.3% projected last February.

“Diamonds are considered to be a luxury item, and consumers are expected to shift their focus away from products of this nature as future income remains uncertain,” the central bank said in its August economic outlook.

“Furthermore, travel restrictions, lockdowns and prevention of large gatherings of people have resulted in prospective buyers being unable to attend auctions to view and purchase diamonds.”

The Bank of Namibia said global demand for diamonds had dropped during the first half of 2020, and mines were forced to scale down on production.

De Beers, which mines the bulk of Namibia’s diamonds through Namdeb, recorded a production increase of 7% to 400 000 carats in the second quarter of the year in the southern African country.

Namibia produced just above 2 million carats in 2019, according to the Kimberley Process.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





