Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
Yesterday
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Namibia diamond mining to recover in 2021 – central bank
The Bank of Namibia said the diamond mining sector is forecasted to record growth rates of 5.4% and 14.1% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The central bank said the sector is now expected to record a decline of 24.6% in real terms during 2020.
The Bank of Namibia had last April said that the diamond mining sector is forecasted to decline by 14.9% in real terms during 2020, a downward revision from a growth of 5.3% projected last February.
“Diamonds are considered to be a luxury item, and consumers are expected to shift their focus away from products of this nature as future income remains uncertain,” the central bank said in its August economic outlook.
“Furthermore, travel restrictions, lockdowns and prevention of large gatherings of people have resulted in prospective buyers being unable to attend auctions to view and purchase diamonds.”
The Bank of Namibia said global demand for diamonds had dropped during the first half of 2020, and mines were forced to scale down on production.
De Beers, which mines the bulk of Namibia’s diamonds through Namdeb, recorded a production increase of 7% to 400 000 carats in the second quarter of the year in the southern African country.
Namibia produced just above 2 million carats in 2019, according to the Kimberley Process.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished