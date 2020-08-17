Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
De Beers cut prices of +1ct rough stones ahead of August sight – report
Rapaport News reports that the cut was necessitated by a steady improvement in demand and shortages in certain categories.
“Very few people have seen their goods and received their prices, but there’s been some price alignment in areas where De Beers thought they could see what the polished benchmark was,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.
“De Beers wants to understand the market first before they start carefully bringing goods back to the market, which is a sensible thing to do.”
Sight participants are expecting a sales value above $200 million at next week’s sight.
De Beers is said to have stopped its policy of allowing sightholders to defer 100% of their rough purchase allocations to later in the year.
This had been in place since the March-April trading session.
However, an unnamed company spokesperson cited by Rapaport said they will offer some deferrals although they have registered some improvement in market conditions.
Sightholders will also manage to use the buyback concession, which allows them to sell 20% or 30% of their purchases back to De Beers depending on the diamond type.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished