Gem Diamonds recovers 442 carat diamond at Letšeng

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds has recovered a ‘high quality’ 442 carat Type II diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.“The recovery of this remarkable 442 carat diamond, one of the world’s largest gem quality diamonds to be recovered this year, is further confirmation of the calibre of the Letšeng mine and its ability to consistently produce large, high quality diamonds,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.“It is also a fitting testament to the dedication of the employees in the group to have recovered such an extraordinary diamond, whilst at the same time maintaining strict adherence to health and safety precautions during the global Covid pandemic.”He said a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the diamond will be used to fund a special community project, as agreed with the government of Lesotho.