Christie’s first-ever online-only dedicated diamond auction under way

International auction house Christie’s is currently holding its first-ever dedicated diamond sale that is taking place online only, according to the auction house’s website.
The company, founded in Britain in 1766, opened bidding in the ‘Jewels Online: Summer Sparkle’ on 12 August.
The last bids will be taken on 27 August, beginning at 10 am ET. The auctioneer reports that the top lot of the collection is estimated at $300,000-400,000.

news_24082020_christies.png
Image credit: Christie's

It is a 20.21-carat pear-shaped yellow-brown diamond mounted in a necklace framed by round diamonds and suspended from a graduated diamond necklace by Graff.
Each category of jewellery is represented, Christie’s said, including diamond rings, statement chandelier earrings, and impressive necklaces.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 

