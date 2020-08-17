Exclusive
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
Today
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Christie’s first-ever online-only dedicated diamond auction under way
The company, founded in Britain in 1766, opened bidding in the ‘Jewels Online: Summer Sparkle’ on 12 August.
The last bids will be taken on 27 August, beginning at 10 am ET. The auctioneer reports that the top lot of the collection is estimated at $300,000-400,000.
Image credit: Christie's
It is a 20.21-carat pear-shaped yellow-brown diamond mounted in a necklace framed by round diamonds and suspended from a graduated diamond necklace by Graff.
Each category of jewellery is represented, Christie’s said, including diamond rings, statement chandelier earrings, and impressive necklaces.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished