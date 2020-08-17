Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Call for Zim to halt Marange diamond mining amid Covid-19 positive cases
263 Chat reports quoted ZIDAWU as saying that there had been reports of Covid-19 positive cases at the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC) and Anjin operations.
“…as workers representatives and community monitors we recommend that the government instructs operations to halt at Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company and Anjin with immediate effect,” ZIDAWU said.
“This recommendation is necessitated by the recent reports of Covid-19 positive cases at the two companies. In as much as we understand that mining is an economic driver and necessary for the operations to continue, nothing can justify the limitation of the right to life guaranteed in the constitution of Zimbabwe that is threated in [Marange].”
Anjin is, however, said to have halted operations on 15 August on its portals.
The company’s management were non-comittal when approached by the local media.
Employees who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were living in fear of the coronavirus and they had been banned from using mobile phones to communicate with outsiders.
They were allegedly living in squalid conditions with poor sanitation.
Anjin officially resumed full-scale mining operations in Marange recently after it was barred from the diamond fields in 2016 by the then adminstration of the late President Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats in 2019 valued at $141.1 million, according to the latest data released by the Kimberley Process.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished