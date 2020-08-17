Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
One in eight US consumers will choose diamonds to mark a special occasion in absence of travelling – De Beers
The group released the third installment of its Diamond Insight Flash Report series, which noted that in the absence of travel, one in eight consumers said they would instead choose diamonds to mark a special occasion.
The report looks at the consumer perspective in the US and how it continues to evolve as the country progresses through the stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
De Beers said it found that although consumer confidence was relatively fragile on the whole compared with previous research waves – largely due to the increased spread of the virus and uncertainty regarding the upcoming presidential election – the latest research found that 46% of consumers had an optimistic outlook on life overall for the next three months.
More than 60% of the consumers said the pandemic had not affected their personal finances, while 46% said their jewellery spending was back to normal, with a further 25% expecting it would normalise in the next six months.
“As some consumers find themselves with additional discretionary income as a result of spend in other areas such as travel being cancelled, there is potential they will allocate this to alternative purchases, creating something of a unique opportunity for diamonds,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“As a product that can be both experiential and meaningful, diamonds fill the temporary void left by travel in the way few other luxury products can.”
He said diamond marketing themes that highlight these attributes are likely to be particularly well received by consumers who have additional money to spend due to their lack of spend on travel, and are looking to create a special gifting experience this holiday.
