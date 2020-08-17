Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Lucapa removes L072 kimberlite as a priority target
The diamond junior said the first two sub-samples of finer L072 kimberlite material totalling 2,511 bulked cubic metres were treated with no diamonds recovered.
“Whilst we and our partners would naturally hope for early positive results from our kimberlite bulk sampling program, negative results are to be expected from many of the of the samples, and eliminating kimberlites should ultimately lead us to identifying a potential source,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The kimberlite material from L071, which is much harder and therefore coarser than the material from L072, is being reduced to a treatable size range.
This, it said, is expected to be completed shortly and the sample is scheduled to be processed in last week of August 2020.
Lucapa has already scoped a mobile kimberlite crushing solution, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the timely procurement and implementation of this solution.
The kimberlite exploration programme is designed to discover the primary hard-rock source(s) of the large and exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined in the Cacuilo valley, which have achieved average run of mine sale prices of about $1,900 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished