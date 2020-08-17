Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Antwerp rough and polished diamond trade halved in January-July 2020
In January-July 2020, Antwerp exported 29.2 million carats of diamonds, earning $ 2.6 billion. In January-July 2019, rough diamond exports totaled 61.1 million carats worth $ 5.7 billion. The decline in exports this year amounted to 52.23% by volume and 55.37% by value.
Rough imports decreased by 17.72% amounting to 37.4 million carats in January-July 2020 (against 45.5 million carats in 2019), and they fell by 36.20% in terms of value amounting to $ 3.1 billion (against $ 4.9 billion in 2019).
Polished exports from Antwerp during this period in 2020 amounted to 1.4 million carats against 2.7 million carats in 2019 (-47.19%) to the amount of $ 3.1 billion against $ 6.8 billion in 2019 (-54.90 %).
Polished imports reached 1.8 million carats in 2020 against 3.3 million carats in 2019 (-45.81%) to the amount of $ 3 billion against $ 6.8 billion in 2019 (-55.66%).
Antwerp exported most of its polished goods to the USA, Hong Kong, Israel, the UAE and Switzerland.