Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Tiffany to offer traceability report for its larger diamonds from October
Tiffany will share with buyers pertinent details of the diamonds that they purchase, including region or countries of origin, along with where it was cut and polished, graded and quality assured, as well as set in jewellery. This information will be available from any sales professional as well as printed on the Tiffany Diamond Certificate.
The brand is advancing its commitment to diamond traceability one step further and reinforcing its social and environmental responsibility. In 2019, the company announced that it would become the first global luxury jeweller to provide the provenance of its diamonds.
According to Andrew Hart, Senior VP for Diamond and Jewelry Supply at Tiffany, “Sharing the craftsmanship journey of Tiffany diamonds reflects decades of investment in our supply chain. Directly sourcing responsible mined rough diamonds and crafting and setting those diamonds to our standards in our workshops is unique to Tiffany among luxury jewellers.”
Tiffany’s diamond workshops in Belgium, Mauritius, Botswana, Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as a Tiffany Gemological Laboratory in New York and five jewellery manufacturing workshops in North America ensure its high standards.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished