Tiffany to offer traceability report for its larger diamonds from October

Tiffany & Co is offering customers traceability report of newly sourced, individually registered diamonds of 0.18 carat or larger stones beginning October.

Tiffany will share with buyers pertinent details of the diamonds that they purchase, including region or countries of origin, along with where it was cut and polished, graded and quality assured, as well as set in jewellery. This information will be available from any sales professional as well as printed on the Tiffany Diamond Certificate.

The brand is advancing its commitment to diamond traceability one step further and reinforcing its social and environmental responsibility. In 2019, the company announced that it would become the first global luxury jeweller to provide the provenance of its diamonds.

According to Andrew Hart, Senior VP for Diamond and Jewelry Supply at Tiffany, “Sharing the craftsmanship journey of Tiffany diamonds reflects decades of investment in our supply chain. Directly sourcing responsible mined rough diamonds and crafting and setting those diamonds to our standards in our workshops is unique to Tiffany among luxury jewellers.”

Tiffany’s diamond workshops in Belgium, Mauritius, Botswana, Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as a Tiffany Gemological Laboratory in New York and five jewellery manufacturing workshops in North America ensure its high standards.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



