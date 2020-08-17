Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Mountain Province to ask shareholders’ approval on steps taken to strengthen company’s finances
At the Special Meeting, the Company will seek approval for the assignment from the existing lenders to Dermot Desmond, or a related company, of the Company's indebtedness of $25,000,000 under its senior secured revolving credit facility.
The Company will also seek approval at the Special Meeting for an increase from $50,000,000 to $100,000,000 in the sales capacity under the previously announced diamond sales agreement between the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd. This will allow the Company to continue selling its run of mine diamonds at the prevailing market price, and potentially share in the future upside should the traditional sales channels for rough diamonds remain closed or subdued. Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, an insider and related party of Mountain Province.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the diamond industry and, in turn the Company has been profound. The support shown by Desmond and the subsequent finalisation of the Transactions will be a substantial positive step in stabilising the Company and brings more certainty to its future. In particular, the US$50,000,000 increase of the sales agreement allows the Company the flexibility to sell its diamonds under the agreement or through the traditional sales channels as they begin to open after the summer holidays."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished