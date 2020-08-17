Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
FCRF sees COVID-19’s damaging effect on the diamond industry
Leading diamond courier companies and mining companies have been reporting zero activity at certain periods, something that has never been witnessed before in diamond industry history. The diamond shipping numbers reported by Malca-Amit and Brinks, the world’s leading diamond courier companies, are consistent with the numbers reported by Fancy Color Diamond dealers and mining companies.
The transaction input in this quarter was insufficient and could not generate comprehensive conclusions without damaging the integrity of our output. These factors have resulted in the Fancy Color Diamond Index once again not being able to be published. Mining companies have reported the cessation of mining work during certain months and there has been a very slow return to activity.
FCRF Advisory Board member, Jim Pounds said: “While the relatively long closure of operations or reduced production by the mining companies may result in a shortage of rough diamonds at the beginning of 2021, it seems that the main factor will be the restricted movement of polished diamonds around the world.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished