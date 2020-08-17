Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Strong balance sheet to help De Beers weather coronavirus storm
Group executive vice president, Diamond Trading, Paul Rowley was quoted by Mmegi as saying they have a resilient business and had been carefully managing all the aspects of their business they can control.
“We have gone into this crisis with a very strong balance sheet allowing us to support our partners and investments in strategic initiatives,” he said during a press briefing.
“We have been around for 130 years and what we are putting in place shows that we have the resilience to go through this crisis and lead into the future.”
De Beers’ revenue dropped by 54% to $1.2 billion in the first half of 2020 compared with $2.6 billion, a year earlier.
The group’s rough diamond sales eased to $1 billion from $2.3 billion recorded during the same period in 2019.
Rough diamond sales volumes also decreased by 45% to 8.5 million carats compared to the previous year’s 15.5 million carats.
The decline was attributed to the significant impact of Covid-19 on the global diamond industry.
De Beers is hoping to bounce back from a slump in revenue during the festive period, which covers Thanksgiving in the United States, Christmas, the New Year and the Chinese New Year in February.
The group will anchor its marketing activities for the upcoming festive period on emotional themes tied to the global mood around COVID-19.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished