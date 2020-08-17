Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Namibia diamond output to fall on Covid-19 – chamber of mines
Chamber of Mines of Namibia resident Zebra Kasete said the drop in diamond output was due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said demand for diamonds had also plummeted, being a luxury good in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, dampening the flow in the diamond pipeline.
Namibia’s central bank said last April that the diamond mining sector is forecasted to decline by 14.9% in real terms during 2020 due to the anticipated fall in demand, compounded by interruption in logistics for holding sales auctions due to travel restrictions and lockdowns around the world.
The projected contraction of 14.9% for 2020 is a downward revision from a growth of 5.3% projected last February.
Namibia produced just above 2 million carats in 2019, according to the Kimberley Process.
Namdeb production increased by 7% to 400 000 carats in the second quarter of the year.
With targeted regional lockdowns in Namibia in response to Covid-19, marine operations implemented measures to enable operational continuity while safeguarding the workforce.
This more than offset the decrease in production from Covid-19 at the land operations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished