ALROSA allows customers to reject buying diamonds in August

Today

ALROSA, whose sales have recently been at their lowest point, nevertheless decided to give its long-term customers "unprecedented flexibility" in order to speed up the market's return to a balance between supply and demand.

Preserving "zero requirements" for the mandatory purchasing of the accumulated rough during the August trading session, the company essentially allowed its clients to abandon contract purchases this month, providing "an opportunity to purchase only the goods they need."

“We should admit that we are at the very beginning of the market recovery, which is still tamed by a number of external factors including travel restrictions, and we, to make this positive changes stick, decided to keep unprecedentedly flexible sales conditions for our customers in August,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA on this move.



