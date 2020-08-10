Graff’s jewellery pieces to be ‘stars’ of Sotheby’s online auction

Today

Image credit: Sotheby’s

Legendary diamond jeweller Graff’s bejewelled pieces are set to be the highlights of Sotheby’s online auction, which is scheduled to take place for a week starting August 26.The sale is featuring a capsule collection that celebrates the very best of the brand by drawing parallels with art, specifically through light and form, according to the auction house.The Stars of the auction will be Graff’s ‘Serpentine’ diamond watch, featuring two emerald eyes, which has a pre-sale estimate of $500,000 to $600,000; and the ‘Galaxy’ diamond and ruby necklace, which is valued at $300,000 to $500,000.According to Sotheby, ‘For more than 50 years, the House of Graff has represented some of the world’s rarest gemstones. Charismatic and visionary founder Laurence Graff’s extraordinary success rests on his innate understanding of diamonds and his insistence on perfectly proportioned cuts, optimizing the brilliance, colour and overall quality of every stone he handles.’