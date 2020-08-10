Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
Graff’s jewellery pieces to be ‘stars’ of Sotheby’s online auction
Legendary diamond jeweller Graff’s bejewelled pieces are set to be the highlights of Sotheby’s online auction, which is scheduled to take place for a week starting August 26.
The sale is featuring a capsule collection that celebrates the very best of the brand by drawing parallels with art, specifically through light and form, according to the auction house.
The Stars of the auction will be Graff’s ‘Serpentine’ diamond watch, featuring two emerald eyes, which has a pre-sale estimate of $500,000 to $600,000; and the ‘Galaxy’ diamond and ruby necklace, which is valued at $300,000 to $500,000.
According to Sotheby, ‘For more than 50 years, the House of Graff has represented some of the world’s rarest gemstones. Charismatic and visionary founder Laurence Graff’s extraordinary success rests on his innate understanding of diamonds and his insistence on perfectly proportioned cuts, optimizing the brilliance, colour and overall quality of every stone he handles.’
