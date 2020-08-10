Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Yesterday
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
India’s polished diamond export dips 38.85% in July
Rough imports during July declined 81.63% to $ 230.90 mn as compared to $ 1094.58 mn imported during July of the previous year. Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 19.10 mn in July 2020 as compared to $93.14 mn in July 2019. Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 271.90 mn in July 2020 from $113.93 mn in the same month in 2019.
Exports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 38.75 mn in July 2020 against $ 34.55 in July 2019, a rise of 12.18%.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 18.11 mn in July 2020, down from $26.51 mn in July 2019. Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped to $ 4.15 mn in July 2020 as compared to $ 6.90 mn a year earlier.
During the fiscal year, polished diamond exports (during April-July 2020) were down $2720.14 mn to $ 6706.09 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 46.48%.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 81.63% recording $ 712.55 mn from $ 4506.54 mn during April-July in 2019.
Imports of polished diamonds increased 58.77% to $ 575.37 mn during April-July 2020, as compared to $ 392.60 mn for the same period in 2019. Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 59.00 mn in April-July 2020 less 81.38% as compared to $ 443.79 mn a year earlier.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 77.74 mn during the April-July 2020 period down 23.49% as against $ 120.91 mn a year earlier. Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 58.09 mn in April-July 2020 as against $ 94.13 mn in the same period in 2019. Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 10,36 mn in April-July 2020 as compared to $ 26.19 mn during April-July 2019, down 58.54 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished