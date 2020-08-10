Zimbabwe sets ambitious diamond output target

Zimbabwe has set an ambitious diamond production target of 12 million carats by 2025, according to the state media citing a government official.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando was quoted as saying by The Herald that recent re-opeing of the Anjin Diamond Mine in Marange will help the country achieve its set production target.

Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats last year valued at $141.1 million or $67.09 per carat, according to data released recently by the Kimberley Process.

Harare wants to expand the mining from being a $3,4 billion industry to a $12 billion industry by 2023, of which diamond should contribute $1 billion.

The Kimberly Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) said last month that smuggling of Zimbabwean diamonds to Mozambique is on the rise following the closure of official border posts to curb the spreading of Covid-19.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished