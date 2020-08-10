Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Yesterday
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Gemfields progresses with Montepuez Ruby Mining resettlement despite Covid-19 induced delays
MRM’s concession occupies 340 square kilometres in Mozambique, within which there are five communities: Namanhumbir, Nanune, Nseue, Nthoro and Mpene.
Gemfields said to fully access the rich ore deposits a decision was taken to relocate Nthoro, with the agreement of the locals and numerous consulted stakeholders.
“As part of the resettlement process, Gemfields has consulted extensively with the residents of Nthoro, and, through our Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), we have followed national and international best practices, to create a new village and appealing new homes,” it said.
“These will be unveiled as soon as final steps are completed and restrictions allow the movement of villagers into their new residences.”
Gemfields said all 105 residential homes are nearly finished, and now undergoing checks by a government-appointed third party, the Center for Studies and Development of Habitat.
MRM is said to be liaising with local administrators to ensure land within the new area is ready for farming.
Montepuez was suspended from April 22 and will reopen in October.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished