Gemfields progresses with Montepuez Ruby Mining resettlement despite Covid-19 induced delays

Today

Gemfields says it is making ‘good progress’ with the Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) resettlement project, in Mozambique despite being slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MRM’s concession occupies 340 square kilometres in Mozambique, within which there are five communities: Namanhumbir, Nanune, Nseue, Nthoro and Mpene.

Gemfields said to fully access the rich ore deposits a decision was taken to relocate Nthoro, with the agreement of the locals and numerous consulted stakeholders.

“As part of the resettlement process, Gemfields has consulted extensively with the residents of Nthoro, and, through our Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), we have followed national and international best practices, to create a new village and appealing new homes,” it said.

“These will be unveiled as soon as final steps are completed and restrictions allow the movement of villagers into their new residences.”

Gemfields said all 105 residential homes are nearly finished, and now undergoing checks by a government-appointed third party, the Center for Studies and Development of Habitat.

MRM is said to be liaising with local administrators to ensure land within the new area is ready for farming.

Montepuez was suspended from April 22 and will reopen in October.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



