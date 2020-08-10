Exclusive
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Today
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Australian miner India Bore Diamond discovers rare coloured diamonds
Australian junior diamond miner, India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) says that diamonds mined at its project in the Ellendale diamond field possess an extremely rare purple or violet natural fluorescence and may form part of an undiscovered population of extremely valuable diamonds at Ellendale, according to a press release from the miner.
According to the company, it has identified a large alluvial diamond deposit containing Fancy Yellow diamonds and independent scientific tests of the diamonds have revealed that many exhibit an extremely rare and highly attractive purple fluorescence under ultraviolet light.
IBDH spokesperson Patrick Stringer says: “The purple colour came as a complete surprise and may indicate that a new primary source of diamonds is nearby. So far, we know that these special diamonds are contained within a specific area known as the L-Channel. We have a very detailed understanding of the L-Channel deposit, but we never expected to discover that brilliant Fancy Yellow diamonds would fluoresce purple.”
A study by independent Perth-based Delta Diamond Laboratory is investigating the nature of the purple fluorescence and the signature pure yellow colour of the Ellendale diamonds. Natural fluorescence occurs in about 30% of diamonds and more than 95% of these fluoresce blue, with yellow and green representing just a few per cent.
Delta diamond scientist John Chapman says: “Violet or purple fluorescence is normally associated with blue diamonds, so the fluorescence of these Ellendale Fancy Yellow diamonds is quite rare.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished