Australian miner India Bore Diamond discovers rare coloured diamonds

Australian junior diamond miner, India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) says that diamonds mined at its project in the Ellendale diamond field possess an extremely rare purple or violet natural fluorescence and may form part of an undiscovered population of extremely valuable diamonds at Ellendale, according to a press release from the miner.According to the company, it has identified a large alluvial diamond deposit containing Fancy Yellow diamonds and independent scientific tests of the diamonds have revealed that many exhibit an extremely rare and highly attractive purple fluorescence under ultraviolet light.IBDH spokesperson Patrick Stringer says: “The purple colour came as a complete surprise and may indicate that a new primary source of diamonds is nearby. So far, we know that these special diamonds are contained within a specific area known as the L-Channel. We have a very detailed understanding of the L-Channel deposit, but we never expected to discover that brilliant Fancy Yellow diamonds would fluoresce purple.”A study by independent Perth-based Delta Diamond Laboratory is investigating the nature of the purple fluorescence and the signature pure yellow colour of the Ellendale diamonds. Natural fluorescence occurs in about 30% of diamonds and more than 95% of these fluoresce blue, with yellow and green representing just a few per cent.Delta diamond scientist John Chapman says: “Violet or purple fluorescence is normally associated with blue diamonds, so the fluorescence of these Ellendale Fancy Yellow diamonds is quite rare.”