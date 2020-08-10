Exclusive
Romancing the stones
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
Lucapa defers debt repayments to 2022, beyond
Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the amendments agreed by all financiers to Lucapa’s operations reflect an understanding of the current Covid-19 pandemic affected environment and evidence the strong support for their operations.
“The refinancing arrangement will give Lucapa and Mothae more flexibility to navigate the pandemic-affected diamond and investor markets and the support to continue driving the company’s strategy on its niche high-end operations and exciting exploration projects,” he said.
Lucapa said show of support from its financiers coincides with the ‘encouraging’ kimberlite exploration results at Lulo and the Canguige catchment area where the treatment of the first Lulo kimberlite bulk samples from L071 and L072 through the processing plant has now commenced.
Delineation drilling and bulk sampling of the 14 other most prospective kimberlites within the Canguige catchment area and wider Cacuilo valley will also continue throughout 2020 and into 2021.
