Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
ALROSA: No conditions to pay dividends for H1 2020
“As regards dividends for H1 2020, taking into account the negative free cash flow amounting to RUB 8.3 bn, there are no conditions for interim dividend payment, according to the dividend policy,” said Alexey Philippovskiy, ALROSA’s CFO in a commentary to the company’s financial results.
In Q2, the company’s revenue decreased by 83% q-o-q (down 82% y-o-y) to RUB 10.4 bn, due to lower sales in carats which shrunk 93% q-o-q (down 92% y-o-y), ALROSA said in a statement distributed on Friday, August 14. EBITDA1 in Q2 slipped to RUB 0.1 bn (down 100% q-o-q and y-o-y) on the back of a substantial sales drop which was partially offset by optimisation initiatives. Net profit in Q2 stood at RUB 0.3 bn (down by RUB 2.8 bn q-o-q and RUB 13.2 bn y-o-y), which also reflected the significant drop in revenue. Free Cash Flow (FCF) in Q2 slided to minus RUB 30 bn on the back of the decline in operating cash flow to minus RUB 25.6 bn (down RUB 50 bn q-o-q and RUB 33 bn y-o-y). ALROSA’s outlook for diamond output in 2020 stands at 28-31 million carats.
In his commentary, Alexey Philippovskiy pointed to the signs of recovery in the diamond market. “In June, demand for jewelry in the US rose 1.9% y-o-y, and the consumer activity in China increased,” he said. “We are also seeing the first signs of growth in diamond imports to India as exports of polished diamonds recover. For now, this growth has been met via domestic stocks of cutters, but we estimate that the cutters’ purchasing activity will start to recover in September in anticipation of the seasonal growth of demand for polished diamonds in November–January. Obviously, if this scenario materialises, the demand will still be “cautious” anyway. Besides, we cannot rule out the possibility of the “second wave” of the virus, which may become a game changer.”