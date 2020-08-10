Exclusive
Romancing the stones
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
39th World Diamond Congress slated for Sept. 14-15 in virtual format
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash said, “Although we have all become used to conducting meetings and webinars online, this will be the first time that we will be holding an entire Congress in this format. This will be an especially important meeting at a time when the global diamond industry is in crisis due to the pandemic. This Congress will enable us to discuss all of the critical issues affecting our industry and to hear from the members of the diamond trade worldwide.”
IDMA President Ronnie VanderLinden said, “The coronavirus crisis has only heightened the fundamental challenges our industry faces. Now it is even more important to gather as an industry and to work together to seek new paths forward.”
Both leaders stressed that they were hopeful that attendance at the virtual congress would be high, especially since the online format would enable convenient participation from delegates’ offices and homes.
The 39th World Diamond Congress, a biennial gathering of the WFDB and IDMA, was originally planned to be held in Hong Kong in November 2020, but has been moved to a digital format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished