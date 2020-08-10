Exclusive

Forevermark launches in New Zealand

Today
News
The De Beers Group diamond brand, Forevermark, has announced that it is to launch in three stores in New Zealand. Partnering with Partridge Jewellers and focusing on the high-end Black Label Collection, Forevermark jewellery will be available in Partridge Jewellers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, says a press release from De Beers Group.
The official launch will be supported by an advertising campaign which will include print, digital and billboard advertisements. The launch brings the total number of countries where Forevermark is available to 35.
Nancy Liu, CEO of Forevermark, said:” This is an exciting moment in the Forevermark story. Partnering with one of New Zealand’s oldest and most respected family jewellery chains to bring Forevermark’s brand promise of diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced to New Zealand, we look forward to a long and successful future in New Zealand.”
Grant Partridge, Partridge Jewellers Director, said: “Partridge Jewellers has been satisfying the needs of New Zealanders for beautiful diamonds for six generations. We are honoured to have been appointed by Forevermark as their exclusive representative in New Zealand for the most stunning diamonds. As they are a cut above the rest, we now have even more confidence in our ability to supply the best diamonds to our valued clientele.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

