Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Forevermark launches in New Zealand
The official launch will be supported by an advertising campaign which will include print, digital and billboard advertisements. The launch brings the total number of countries where Forevermark is available to 35.
Nancy Liu, CEO of Forevermark, said:” This is an exciting moment in the Forevermark story. Partnering with one of New Zealand’s oldest and most respected family jewellery chains to bring Forevermark’s brand promise of diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced to New Zealand, we look forward to a long and successful future in New Zealand.”
Grant Partridge, Partridge Jewellers Director, said: “Partridge Jewellers has been satisfying the needs of New Zealanders for beautiful diamonds for six generations. We are honoured to have been appointed by Forevermark as their exclusive representative in New Zealand for the most stunning diamonds. As they are a cut above the rest, we now have even more confidence in our ability to supply the best diamonds to our valued clientele.”
