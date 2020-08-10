Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Diamond jewellery sales will likely rise during the upcoming festive season – De Beers
The report noted that about 60% of men surveyed in the United States said they intend to purchase diamond jewellery for a significant other, while nearly a third of women intend to purchase for themselves.
In China and India, over 80% of both men and women were very or quite likely to purchase diamond jewellery for a significant other or for themselves.
“This research, undertaken in three of the largest consumer markets for diamonds, highlights a number of important insights for diamond jewellery retailers as we enter the key end-of-year selling season,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver while sharing the insights during his keynote address at the Luxury by JCK virtual forum.
“While it clearly demonstrates that consumer desire for diamonds is as strong as it has ever been, holiday communications to consumers should focus on the power of diamonds, as inherently beautiful miracles of nature, to convey emotional meaning, gratitude for loved ones and expressions of self-reward – all of which bring joy and positivity in a time when it is desperately needed.”
De Beers said consumer interest gravitated towards classic pieces in every market, with simple solitaires the main preference.
However, a subset of consumers – largely those who felt their lives were returning to normal and with higher household incomes – were more interested in experimenting beyond classic designs, showing a greater interest in diamond jewellery brands.
The research, which surveyed 2,800 men and women aged 20 to 65 with household incomes of at least $75,000 in the US and a similar demographic in China and India, looked at a range of consumer indicators, including how they were feeling in the current environment, gifting intentions for the holiday season and preferences for engaging with brands and retailers over the coming months.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished