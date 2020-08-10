Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
SA diamond industry coping well as Covid-19 spreads – report
South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) chairperson Gert van Niekerk was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying that its members had adapted well to the challenges amid the current circumstances.
The South African diamond mining industry has so far recorded three positive cases of Covid-19, which have all fully recovered.
Van Niekerk said Sadpo is working with the departments of Mineral Resources and Energy and Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to change regulations around financial provisions and environmental management plans to simplify the mine permitting and prospecting right processes for small opencast operations.
He, however, said the diamond market was depressed due to the inability of international companies to travel to South Africa to purchase diamonds.
Van Niekerk also decried poor diamond prices locally.
“We must make sure that our goods are being exposed as widely as possible for marketing purposes during these testing times and, simultaneously, avoid unnecessary opportunistic buying,” he said.
