Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
GJEPC to organise first-ever Buyer-Seller Meet in a virtual format
The Virtual Buyer-Seller Meet will be held on 27th and 28th, August 2020. Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Europe, Middle East, Russia CIS, South Africa, South Asia, UK, and the USA are expected to participate.
The virtual format will provide an opportunity for the Indian domestic jewellery manufacturers to showcase diamond collections to global buyers, thus continuing the momentum of the gems and jewellery trade
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, says, “The demand for gems and jewellery is slowly recovering in markets like the USA, China and other parts of the world. We need to make sure that we reach out to these buyers and meet their requirements. This is the time to explore the digital world and make the best use of it to showcase our products through a virtual medium and help buyers make informed decisions. The Council always believes in leading the way and has thus planned to hold a VBSM for loose diamonds on 27th–28th August 2020. We intend to follow it up with VBSMs for coloured gemstones, costume jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, gold-studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, etc. I am hopeful that with the support of the exhibitors and buyers, the VBSM initiative will be a successful one.”
