GJEPC to organise first-ever Buyer-Seller Meet in a virtual format

Today

GJEPC is hosting its buyer and seller meet in a virtual format for the first time, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release from GJEPC.

The Virtual Buyer-Seller Meet will be held on 27th and 28th, August 2020. Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Europe, Middle East, Russia CIS, South Africa, South Asia, UK, and the USA are expected to participate.

The virtual format will provide an opportunity for the Indian domestic jewellery manufacturers to showcase diamond collections to global buyers, thus continuing the momentum of the gems and jewellery trade

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, says, “The demand for gems and jewellery is slowly recovering in markets like the USA, China and other parts of the world. We need to make sure that we reach out to these buyers and meet their requirements. This is the time to explore the digital world and make the best use of it to showcase our products through a virtual medium and help buyers make informed decisions. The Council always believes in leading the way and has thus planned to hold a VBSM for loose diamonds on 27th–28th August 2020. We intend to follow it up with VBSMs for coloured gemstones, costume jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, gold-studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, etc. I am hopeful that with the support of the exhibitors and buyers, the VBSM initiative will be a successful one.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





