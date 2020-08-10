Lucapa’s Lulo reaches new monthly, daily alluvial diamond recovery records

Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola has reached a new monthly carat record for July 2020 of 3,462 carats almost immediately followed by a new daily carat record of 463 carats achieved in early August 2020.

This surpasses the earlier daily carat record from the day the 404 carat “4th February Stone” diamond, Angola’s largest recorded diamond, was recovered from Mining Block 08 in early February 2016.

The diamond junior said the ‘excellent’ results were due to gravel extraction from the Mining Block 06 coupled with the recently expanded earthmoving fleet.

Meanwhile, Lucapa said the excavation of the two L071 bulk samples, under its kimberlite bulk sampling programme, had been completed.

The road haulage contractor has since commenced and completed the transport of about 4,000 tonnes of L071 kimberlite material to the plant stockpile area and has commenced transporting the recently excavated L072 kimberlite bulk sample.

Lucapa said the transport of the L072 kimberlite material to the plant stockpile area will be completed by the haulage contractor this week, where after the material from both the L071 and L072 kimberlite bulk samples will be independently processed.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



