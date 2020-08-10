Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Lucapa’s Lulo reaches new monthly, daily alluvial diamond recovery records
This surpasses the earlier daily carat record from the day the 404 carat “4th February Stone” diamond, Angola’s largest recorded diamond, was recovered from Mining Block 08 in early February 2016.
The diamond junior said the ‘excellent’ results were due to gravel extraction from the Mining Block 06 coupled with the recently expanded earthmoving fleet.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said the excavation of the two L071 bulk samples, under its kimberlite bulk sampling programme, had been completed.
The road haulage contractor has since commenced and completed the transport of about 4,000 tonnes of L071 kimberlite material to the plant stockpile area and has commenced transporting the recently excavated L072 kimberlite bulk sample.
Lucapa said the transport of the L072 kimberlite material to the plant stockpile area will be completed by the haulage contractor this week, where after the material from both the L071 and L072 kimberlite bulk samples will be independently processed.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished