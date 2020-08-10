Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
GIA to report specific color and clarity grades for LGDs
Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO said: “Natural and LGDs coexist today, accepted by both consumers and the trade. We believe the growth of LGDs will expand the overall diamond market and bring in new customers. Ensuring consumers’ trust with GIA’s reliable, independent and authoritative grading reports for all diamonds benefits the public and the entire gem and jewelry industry.”
Launching early in the fourth quarter of 2020, the new service for LGDs will include 4Cs assessment, plotted clarity diagram and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts and 4Cs assessment and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts up to 1.99 cts.
The Report will also include the specific color and clarity grade. All LGDs will be laser-inscribed with the GIA report number and the words "laboratory-grown" to ensure that consumers can clearly differentiate the product and fully understand their purchases.
While fees for the new LGD grading services will be the same as the current fees for natural diamond grading services, the reports will be digital-only. All reports for laboratory-grown diamonds will continue to carry a statement that the graded stone may have been treated post-growth to change its color.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished