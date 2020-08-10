GIA to report specific color and clarity grades for LGDs

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will report specific 4Cs color and clarity grades on its new digital reports for laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs), replacing the currently used descriptive terms and grade ranges, as per a press release from the Institute.

Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO said: “Natural and LGDs coexist today, accepted by both consumers and the trade. We believe the growth of LGDs will expand the overall diamond market and bring in new customers. Ensuring consumers’ trust with GIA’s reliable, independent and authoritative grading reports for all diamonds benefits the public and the entire gem and jewelry industry.”

Launching early in the fourth quarter of 2020, the new service for LGDs will include 4Cs assessment, plotted clarity diagram and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts and 4Cs assessment and proportions diagram for stones from 0.15 cts up to 1.99 cts.

The Report will also include the specific color and clarity grade. All LGDs will be laser-inscribed with the GIA report number and the words "laboratory-grown" to ensure that consumers can clearly differentiate the product and fully understand their purchases.

While fees for the new LGD grading services will be the same as the current fees for natural diamond grading services, the reports will be digital-only. All reports for laboratory-grown diamonds will continue to carry a statement that the graded stone may have been treated post-growth to change its color.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





