Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Lucara lauds diamond supply deal with HB as it calls industry sales chain ‘broken’
The miner said +10.8 carats diamonds, which represent about 70% of its revenue will be sold under the 2020 supply agreement with HB.
The balance of production will be sold through traditional tender either in person, such as at a sales meeting in Antwerp, Belgium, or through Clara, the company’s blockchain technology.
Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas was quoted by MiningMx as saying during an investment call following publication of the company’s second quarter results Tuesday that the current tender mechanism by which diamond miners sold rough stones to manufacturers was “broken”.
“There has been growing recognition that the sales process will have to evolve,” she said referring to a statement by Anglo American on July 30 that it would restructure De Beers partly due to Covid-19 pressures.
Under the sales agreement with HB, the purchase price paid for Lucara's +10.8 carat rough diamonds would be based on the estimated polished outcome, with a ‘true up’ paid on actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.
Thomas said as there is no ‘true-down’, HB’s pricing of their rough stones would contain a certain conservatism but bi-monthly settlements 60 days after the transfer of goods would help ‘smooth out’ cashflow.
Lucara has already received a deposit of $13.5 million as partial payment for +10.8 carat goods delivered to HB under the new sales agreement.
The diamond miner realised revenue of $41.6 million or $268 per carat for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from the sale of 155,158 carats mined at Karowe.
Lucara, however, recorded a net loss of $13.9 million for the second quarter 2020 resulting in a $0.04 loss per share for the quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished