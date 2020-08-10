Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
AWDC and IDI to host second online diamond trade show in September
“Due to the coronavirus, almost all trade fairs and buying opportunities this year have already been postponed or cancelled. Traditionally September marks an important month in the industry’s calendar, and as the Hong Kong September show was postponed to a later date, we decided to organize a second edition that enables you to buy and sell diamonds from the comfort of your own office,” AWDC said in a statement regarding the upcoming event.
This virtual exhibition will focus on natural diamonds only. To make the work of diamond traders and dealers more convenient, the organizers have added a number of innovations to the software of this trading platform that make it easier to find and evaluate stones.
Exhibitors are charged a nominal fee, which is only a small fraction of the cost paid for taking part in other online or live exhibitions, but in return they get access to potential buyers from around the world.
“The beauty of this online trade show is the ability to compare both price and quality, in a transparent environment, with trustworthy suppliers,” the AWDC statement said.