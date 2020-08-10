AWDC and IDI to host second online diamond trade show in September

The 'virus-free' trade show co-organized by the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC) and the Israeli Diamond Institute (IDI) will take place from 14 to 17 September on the Virtual Diamond Boutique trading platform.

“Due to the coronavirus, almost all trade fairs and buying opportunities this year have already been postponed or cancelled. Traditionally September marks an important month in the industry’s calendar, and as the Hong Kong September show was postponed to a later date, we decided to organize a second edition that enables you to buy and sell diamonds from the comfort of your own office,” AWDC said in a statement regarding the upcoming event.

This virtual exhibition will focus on natural diamonds only. To make the work of diamond traders and dealers more convenient, the organizers have added a number of innovations to the software of this trading platform that make it easier to find and evaluate stones.

Exhibitors are charged a nominal fee, which is only a small fraction of the cost paid for taking part in other online or live exhibitions, but in return they get access to potential buyers from around the world.

“The beauty of this online trade show is the ability to compare both price and quality, in a transparent environment, with trustworthy suppliers,” the AWDC statement said.





