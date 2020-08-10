Exclusive
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Global rough diamond sales down 80-90% in value in Q2 –Zimnisky
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading across the globe, having originated from China’s Wuhan has left diamond traders and buyers at sixes and sevens. Traditional diamond tenders were cancelled around March as governments imposed travel restrictions...
27 july 2020
Indian diamond and polishing industry requires forward integration - Dinesh Navadiya
Dinesh Navadiya is now the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 3rd term. He is also the Director on the Board of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI)...
20 july 2020
GJEPC will focus on demand generation for diamonds and jewellery in the next two years
Mr. Vipul P Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and also CEO & Managing Director of Asian Star Co. Ltd. has a rich experience in the diamond industry. His business acumen and professional conduct have contributed significantly in transforming a diamond manufacturing...
13 july 2020
Petra postpones publication of audited financial statements
This will also apply to the company’s annual report and accounts for financial year 2020.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is allowing listed companies an additional two months within which to publish their audited financial statements during the COVID-19 crisis.
Petra said the relief will assist the company in the preparation and completion of its audited financial statements while contending with the unprecedented challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continue to pose restrictions on its business and the audit of its results.
“It will also allow for a fuller update to the company’s stakeholders with regards to developments in the strategic review currently underway to evaluate an optimal long-term capital structure for the business,” said Petra.
The diamond miner said it will also postpone its Annual General Meeting to 17 December 2020.
Petra Diamonds, which has mines in South Africa and Tanzania, recently put itself up for sale or parts of the business and assets of the group.
This follows a strategic review, which seeks to find ways to repay the group’s $650 million debt.
