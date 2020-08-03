Exclusive
Lucara H1 revenue plummets
This, it said, represents a decrease from revenue of $91.2 million or $463 per carat recognised during the same period last year from the sale of 196,989 carats.
The decrease in revenue was largely attributed to the sales of second quarter production of the +10.8 carat diamonds being deferred to the third quarter of 2020 under the new supply agreement with HB.
The +10.8 carats diamonds, which represent about 70% of Lucara's revenue, will be sold under the recently announced 2020 supply agreement with HB.
The purchase price paid for Lucara's +10.8 carat rough diamonds will be based on the estimated polished outcome, with a true up paid on actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.
Lucara said this pricing mechanism is expected to deliver regular cash flow starting third quarter of the year.
The company received a deposit of $13.5 million as partial payment for +10.8 carat goods delivered to HB under the new sales agreement.
The company raked in $7.5 million from the sale of 68,979 carats in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $42.5 million realised from 101,931 carats sold the previous year.
Only stones in size classes below 10.8 carats were sold during the second quarter in Antwerp and through Clara.
The second quarter sales registered an average price of $109 per carat from $417 per carat, a year earlier.
“The achieved price in the [second quarter of] 2020 for the stones in size classes below 10.8 carats reflects the overall rough market price erosion,” said Lucara.
Lucara recorded a net loss of $13.9 million for the second quarter 2020 resulting in a $0.04 loss per share for the quarter.
The company said the full impact of COVID-19 on its operations and production outlook for 2020 remains highly uncertain, and as a result, it is maintaining the suspension of its 2020 guidance until further notice.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished